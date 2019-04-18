Jokic Scores 22, Nuggets Lose Game 3 To SpursNikola Jokic had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Denver. Game 4 is Saturday in San Antonio, where the Spurs are 3-0 against the Nuggets this season.

McMahon Homers Twice, Rockies Beat Phillies 6-2Ryan McMahon homered twice and had five RBIs in his return to the lineup and Kyle Freeland pitched six scoreless innings as the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 Thursday night.

AP Prediction: Expect John Elway To Draft A Defensive Stud Again In First RoundThe Denver Broncos boss hasn't spent nearly as much time scouting this year's crop of quarterbacks as he did last year's superior group.

Avs Defeat Flames In OT In Game 4Mikko Rantanen scored 10:23 into overtime after tying the game with a goal late in regulation and the Avalanche rallied for a 3-2 win over Calgary to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

NFL Schedule-Makers Did Broncos No Favors With 2019 DocketA top-end defense combined with an upgraded offense (on paper, for now) should keep the Broncos afloat through the fall, but an absolutely brutal itinerary following the bye will be tough to overcome.

Javier Edwards: 'Trying To Model My Pass Rush Off Marcell Dareus'The former Buffs defensive tackle discusses his journey to the NFL draft and why he's using Dareus as a model to build his pass rushing skills.