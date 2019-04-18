  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:01 PMMom
    8:30 PMLife in Pieces
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Food Co-Op, Westwood Neighborhood

DENVER (CBS4)– A food co-op is open again and bigger than before. The Westwood Food Co-Op closed for two-and-a-half months while it went through some changes.

(credit: CBS)

The renovation added more room for more products.

(credit: CBS)

The co-op began when people struggled to attract a grocery store to Denver’s Westwood neighborhood.

(credit: CBS)

The co-op is for both members and people who like to drop in.

(credit: CBS)

“We saw in the past that necessity and we talked with the community and decided to start with this coop,” said Yuridia Bahena, ReOwn Program Manager. “They can walk and get everything they need.”

(credit: CBS)

A lot of the produce comes from local farms. They hope to one day grow into a large grocery store.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s