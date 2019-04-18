Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A food co-op is open again and bigger than before. The Westwood Food Co-Op closed for two-and-a-half months while it went through some changes.
The renovation added more room for more products.
The co-op began when people struggled to attract a grocery store to Denver’s Westwood neighborhood.
The co-op is for both members and people who like to drop in.
“We saw in the past that necessity and we talked with the community and decided to start with this coop,” said Yuridia Bahena, ReOwn Program Manager. “They can walk and get everything they need.”
A lot of the produce comes from local farms. They hope to one day grow into a large grocery store.