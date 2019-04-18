LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– There’s a push to urge drivers in Colorado not to drive high on Saturday, April 20, or 4/20. Law enforcement, the family of a victim, and even leaders in the marijuana industry gathered Thursday at Colorado State Patrol Headquarters in Lakewood as part of the campaign.

April 20, commonly referred to as 4/20, is an unofficial holiday when many cannabis-users celebrate marijuana by consuming pot.

One family from Parker is making a special plea less than a year after their devastating loss.

“One bad decision and our world changed forever,” said Denise Hill, whose daughter Amanda died in June of 2018 after being hit head-on by a high driver just North of Castle Rock.

“Every day, we still ask ourselves why,” said Ed Hill, Amanda’s dad.

The 24-year-old victim, who lived in Littleton, was a veterinary technician who loved animals and people.

“She was very outgoing, very sparkly, everybody loved her, and she was just a beautiful young lady,” Denise said.

The 19-year-old at-fault driver tested positive for low levels of THC, marijuana’s active ingredient, and pleaded guilty in March to vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and driving while ability impaired.

“I’m here to ask you, actually to plead with you, to plan ahead this weekend,” said Helen Witty, the national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

MADD alongside various law enforcement agencies around the state were urging drivers who use cannabis or other mind-altering drugs to plan for a safe way home this Saturday, 4/20, and all year round.

“A poor decision you might make to drive impaired will impact somebody the rest of their life,” said Col. Matt Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol.

Uber also teamed up with the group to encouraging safe rides.

On Saturday, Uber will offer $4.20 off a ride to or from downtown Denver, using the promo code 420safe.