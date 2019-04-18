(HOODLINE) – Looking to visit the best bookstores in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bookstores in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for bookstores.
Tattered Cover Book Store
Topping the list is Tattered Cover Book Store. Located at 1628 16th St. in Lower Downtown, the bookstore, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the highest rated bookstore in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 468 reviews on Yelp. It has another highly-regarded location at 2526 E. Colfax Ave.
West Side Books
West Highland’s West Side Books, located at 3434 W. 32nd Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bookstore 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews.
City Stacks Books and Coffee
City Stacks Books and Coffee, a bookstore that offers coffee and tea and more in Lower Dowtown, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 52 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1743 Wazee St., Suite 100, to see for yourself.
Printed Page Bookshop
Over in Platt Park, check out Printed Page Bookshop, which has earned five stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bookstore and used bookstore at 1416 S. Broadway.
Article provided by Hoodline.