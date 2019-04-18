  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs


(HOODLINE) – Looking to visit the best bookstores in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bookstores in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for bookstores.

 

City Stacks Books and Coffee (credit Tommy T./Yelp)

Tattered Cover Book Store

Topping the list is Tattered Cover Book Store. Located at 1628 16th St. in Lower Downtown, the bookstore, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the highest rated bookstore in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 468 reviews on Yelp. It has another highly-regarded location at 2526 E. Colfax Ave.

West Side Books

West Highland’s West Side Books, located at 3434 W. 32nd Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bookstore 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews.

City Stacks Books and Coffee

City Stacks Books and Coffee, a bookstore that offers coffee and tea and more in Lower Dowtown, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 52 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1743 Wazee St., Suite 100, to see for yourself.

Printed Page Bookshop

Over in Platt Park, check out Printed Page Bookshop, which has earned five stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bookstore and used bookstore at 1416 S. Broadway.

Article provided by Hoodline.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s