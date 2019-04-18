Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – It’s getting warmer in Colorado and The Denver Zoo is releasing its flock of flamingos back into the habitat. A total of 70 Chilean and Caribbean flamingos have been spending the winter inside.
On Wednesday they got to go back outside.
They got examined and then vaccinated by zookeepers before being carried one by one to Flamingo Island.
Flamingo Island will be their new home until November when the birds will be moved back inside.
The pink color famous in flamingos comes from what they eat. It’s a coloring process that can take up to five years.
“When they’re hatched out of the egg they’re white with pink beaks and pink legs, and after about two days they turn into little gray fluff balls with black beaks and black legs and it take years until it looks that beautiful color,” Denver Zoo bird keeper Anton Morrison told CBS4 last year.
LINK: Denver Zoo