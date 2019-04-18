



– The shocking figures of Columbine will always stand out. 20 years ago , yes, 20 years ago 12 students and one teacher were murdered at the high school. That one teacher was Dave Sanders. He was a business and computer teacher and a coach, a beloved figure at the school for 25 years.

Now one of his daughters is picking up where his life ended, trying to prevent violence.

Coni Sanders is the daughter of a hero.

“We didn’t want him to be a hero, we wanted him home,” she said.

Her dad, Dave Sanders was a coach, a teacher, and a man who gave his life at Columbine High School April 20, 1999.

She told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger “I feel I am carrying on his legacy of saving lives I’m just doing it for people who didn’t know they needed their lives to be saved.”

She is a mental health counselor, a therapist with PFA Counseling and assessment. She works with those convicted of violent crimes and those on parole. The lessons of Columbine are being paid forward by her in hopes of preventing future acts of violence like that of the student gunmen.

“I had a strong curiosity right after Columbine happened,” she said, “I kept thinking what happened to those boys. What could have happened to them. What could have stopped them?

Her father could have escaped. Instead when he heard the gunfire he ran into the cafeteria moving students out of harm’s way. He then

went upstairs to help others when he was shot.

The infamous sign in the science classroom that read, “1 Bleeding to Death” in the window was for Dave. Help did not come in time. Coni is certain that if he had to do it all over again he would have done the same.

Now Coni Sanders has dedicated her career to assisting those in need of help.

“Focusing on victims and hope what can we learn to help reduce these types of events,” she said.

She does not tell her clients about her background and her father, but often she counsels those with violence on their minds.

“I had more than one client say ‘If I had a gun in high school I would have loved to do that,’ and my heart just stops.”

Her father became a symbol of heroism in the face of danger.

“I think one of the best parts of his legacy when they are holding their children and he saved their lives and now they have families of their own,” she said.

Now her work is to prevent tragedies like Columbine from happening again.