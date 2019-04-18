ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man has admitted to taking extreme measures when he retaliated against a hunter who legally killed a bear on a neighboring ranch. Thomas Andersen, 69, was accused of yelling profanities at the hunter’s young sons and dousing the property owner’s driveway with gasoline, the Aspen Daily Times reported.
The hunter had a bear tag and permission from the caretaker of the ranch, the paper reported.
Anderson pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony attempted arson and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Pitkin County District Court in exchange for a plea deal, according to the Aspen Times.
Andersen did not respond to requests Wednesday from The Aspen Times seeking comment.
The terms of the deal call for the felony conviction to be wiped from Andersen’s record after two years provided he is not charged with another crime during that time.
Andersen is scheduled to be sentenced in June, when he could receive time in the Pitkin County Jail or probation.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)