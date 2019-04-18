  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christine Martinez, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Otero County Sheriff


PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of stabbing her young daughters before plunging her car into a river in southeast Colorado with the children inside. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says 33-year-old Christine Martinez was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, assault, child abuse and arson.

(credit: Otero County)

Otero County sheriff’s investigators say she’s suspected of stabbing her 8-year-old and 10-year-old daughters at their home in Manzanola on March 31 before leaving them in the vehicle. She’s accused of then driving into the Arkansas River.

A passerby reported the crash, and emergency responders rescued the two girls. Martinez was found outside the vehicle.

A woman who answered the phone at the Otero County jail declined to say if booking documents list an attorney for Martinez.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s