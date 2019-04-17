



— Sol Pais, a South Florida woman who the FBI said made threats against schools in Colorado, is dead after a massive manhunt . Authorities say Pais flew to Colorado Monday and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition. They said she is “infatuated” with the mass shooting at Columbine High School.

The search for her prompted dozens of Denver-area school districts to cancel classes Wednesday.

Pais was spotted in the foothills of Jefferson County, west of Denver, wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and black combat boots.

Pais, 18, was a senior at Miami Beach Senior High School in Miami Beach. A student at the school told CBS Miami that FBI agents were on the campus on Wednesday. Officials with Miami-Dade Public Schools issued a statement saying they were “fully assisting the FBI in their investigation.”

Wednesday morning, FBI agents were seen removing a bag of items from the home.

On Tuesday night, CBS Miami spoke to a man who identified himself as the suspect’s father.

“It’s like a bad dream. We don’t know. We don’t have any idea,” said the man through a closed door. He did not give his name.

A neighbor who watched Pais grow up said she was a quiet person and was well behaved. “She always kept to herself. She never got in trouble at school. So surprising and I feel sorry for the family,” Patricia Bilstin told CBS Miami.