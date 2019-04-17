BREAKING NEWSJeffco, Denver Public Schools To Reopen Thursday
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:A Day for Wednesday's Child, The Adoption EXchange

DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4’s friends at KBCO recently invited a Wednesday’s Child who loves music to sit in on a Studio C session. Sam, 17, lives in foster care, and turns to music to help him through the tough times. He was particularly excited to see a live taping of Studio C at KBCO, but first, he got a tour of the station.

(credit CBS)

“Nice to meet you,” said Ginger, the afternoon DJ at KBCO. “This is where all the action happens.”

Then Sam moved on to listen to singer/songwriter, J. S. Ondara, a new artist out of Kenya. Ondara played three songs off his debut album, and then briefly met with Sam.

“I’ve been writing since I was five. Writing poems and then turning them into stories, and them those poem/stories turn into songs,” Sam told CBS4.

(credit CBS)

Sam soaked up all the inspiration he could during his time with Ondara.

“I just figure out a melody and then once it gets into my head, I put it to a song,” Sam explained.

Music is a safe space for Sam as he lives in foster care and hopes to one day be adopted.

(credit CBS)

“It helps me like cope sometimes, and it gets me like learning, because I’ve always wanted to write music,” Sam said.

Sam hopes to one day work in music professionally.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s