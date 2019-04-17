



LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – There is nothing like a mother’s touch; strong yet gentle. That is the way mom Cindy supports her son PJ as they amble towards the Easterseals pool in Lakewood. PJ has Angelman’s syndrome. Today he heads towards his independence. When he slips into the chlorinated, bath water of a pool he is finally set free; able to move on his own.

“How does he transform?” asks CBS4’s Britt Moreno to mom, Cindy. “He just comes alive” is her answer.

PJ practices Watsu which is a form of water therapy. It helps him become more mobile. He cannot walk on his own outside the water and in the pool he is more flexible.

To know this mom and son bond you have to drift back in time to 1992 when PJ was a Wednesday’s Child on CBS4.

Cindy, then a special education teacher, remembers seeing his story.

“I said ‘He’d be a fun one to adopt. That was September and I started the process in October and I haven’t looked back,'” she said.

Cindy and PJ are big supporters of our Wednesday’s Child segment. Moreno, who is the Wednesday’s Child reporter, asks her why it resonates.

“I just love the program. It’s hard to watch because I feel so sorry for the ones who don’t get a home. PJ was one of the lucky ones,” Cindy said.

When PJ is out of the pool he holds his mom’s hand. They’ve been together now 24 years. The two are comfortable with one another. They communicate through touch and what mom calls PJ’s expressive eyes. Some say PJ’s life is better with Cindy, but she sees things a little differently.

“I think I was the lucky one. It’s been good for both of us. We make a good team.”

Cindy encourages people to adopt. She says it’s hard, but worth it.