Sol Pais, Suspect In Colorado School Threats That Closed Schools, Found Dead The statewide search for school threat suspect Sol Pais is over. She is dead from possible self-inflicted wounds, according to law enforcement.

Nuggets vs. Spurs - Game 2 Vlog, NBA Playoffs 2019For three quarters, it looked as though the Nuggets would be heading to San Antonio down 0-2, but lead by Jamal Murray, the Nuggets overcame a 19-point deficit to win the game and tie the series. Ryan Greene and the sports department were at the game to give you media access, and show you what it was like to be at the game if you weren't.