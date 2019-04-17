Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The timing of the threat hit particularly close to the Columbine community. Saturday marks 20 years since the shooting at the school.
The manhunt ended Wednesday for Sol Pais, the 18-year-old Florida woman who flew from her home state to Colorado this week then bought a gun and made credible threats against schools.
There are still about a dozen staff members at Columbine who were at the school when gunmen killed 12 students and a teacher.
The principal at the time, Frank DeAngelis, says April is when they lean on the school community’s support system.
20 Years Later: Columbine Legacy
“We take care of each other and we have that famous saying ‘We are Columbine’ and during times like this it resonates loudly and clearly,” said DeAngelis.
The Columbine community has scheduled several events to mark the anniversary and those will continue as scheduled.