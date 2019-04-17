BREAKING NEWSJeffco, Denver Public Schools To Reopen Thursday
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Columbine Legacy, Frank DeAngelis, Jefferson County News


JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The timing of the threat hit particularly close to the Columbine community. Saturday marks 20 years since the shooting at the school.

(credit: CBS)

The manhunt ended Wednesday for Sol Pais, the 18-year-old Florida woman who flew from her home state to Colorado this week then bought a gun and made credible threats against schools.

There are still about a dozen staff members at Columbine who were at the school when gunmen killed 12 students and a teacher.

(credit: CBS)

The principal at the time, Frank DeAngelis, says April is when they lean on the school community’s support system.

Frank DeAngelis (credit: CBS)

20 Years Later: Columbine Legacy

“We take care of each other and we have that famous saying ‘We are Columbine’ and during times like this it resonates loudly and clearly,” said DeAngelis.

(credit: CBS)

The Columbine community has scheduled several events to mark the anniversary and those will continue as scheduled.

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s