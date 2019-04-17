



– Yet another tech company is making the move to Denver , but Checkr could also bring a major change in how people are hired in Colorado.

“You have a third of Americans who have prior criminal records, and so we are championing fair chance hiring. We’re making it easier for companies to give second chances to get a job and get back into the workforce,” said Checkr CEO Daniel Yanisse.

Checkr started in the Bay Area in California in 2014. It has quickly worked to revolutionize how other companies conduct background checks. The platform uses artificial intelligence to provide a more thorough vetting of a potential candidate. Companies like Uber, Lyft and Grubhub are among the 10,000 employers who use Checkr.

While background checks is the main business for Checkr, the company takes part in fair chance hiring. Seven percent of Checkr’s current workforce has a criminal history.

“It’s good for business because there’s a shortage of talent right now, so it allows businesses to hire more people,” Yanisse said. “I believe passionately that people deserve a second chance. Everyone makes mistakes, they’ve paid for their mistakes by paying fines or going to jail and so I don’t think it’s fair to get punished twice.”

Movements in Colorado have been slowly plotting along for decades but have picked up momentum in recent months.

“We have a talented pool of folks who for whatever reason have gone off track and wound up incarcerated and are now trying to get back in the community. But these are talented folks,” said Hassan Latif, the Executive Director of the Second Chance center in Aurora.

The Second Chance Center is becoming a model for supporting people who leave prison and provides several different forms of assistance. Latif saw the need when he left prison 13 years ago and had trouble getting a job. He educated himself and opened the SCC to help others.

“Here is a big firm moving to Colorado saying, and not just fair chance hiring is a good thing. But it’s a thing we practice and has worked well for us,” he said. “That adds strength and momentum behind just a conversation around giving people a second chance to get back to work.”

Latif is hoping the Second Chance Center can help Checkr fill the anticipated 1,5000 jobs. The Denver headquarters for Checkr is expected to open in July.

“We are hiring amazing talent, who are very productive, loyal employees. And so, we’re doing it. Proving it’s good for business, and then championing it for other businesses to follow,” said Yanisse.