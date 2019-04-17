“The Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight features two 100% charbroiled beef patties paired with Carl’s Jr. signature Santa Fe Sauce infused with hemp-based CBD oil, pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and Crisscut® fries to give the burger the extra crunch – all between a premium bun,” the fast food chain said in a statement released Wednesday.
“…we’re thrilled to be the first quick service restaurant to be testing CBD infused options,” said Patty Trevino, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing at Carl’s Jr.
The hemp-derived CBD oil is sourced from Bluebird Botanicals, a local Colorado company.
The Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight will be available at the Carl’s Jr. restaurant located at 4050 Colorado Blvd. in Denver on April 20, 2019, beginning at 6 a.m. MT until the store closes, or while supplies last.
And the price? $4.20 of course.