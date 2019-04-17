PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – For children living in foster care finding a forever family can make all the difference in the world. Having caring, stable adults can help a child overcome some of the challenges they face. Patrick and his wife Stacy were just those adults.

“I wanted to have one of my own, a biological child, as well as adopt,” Patrick told CBS4.

Seth was born, and then the couple became foster parents. Annaliese came to them when she was 5-months old, and now they’re adding Hannah, 5 and Nobel, 3. CBS4 caught up with the family during a fun day provided by Boondocks Food & Fun in Parker.

“Our family loves to play games,” Stacy said.

The kids fanned out in the game area. Seth, 20, saved the world from zombies. Annaliese, 14, gave Nobel a ride on a motorbike game, and Hannah was happy to take the Batmobile for a spin.

“Having the opportunity to adopt three kiddos from foster care in the State of Colorado has been an amazing opportunity for our family,” Stacy told CBS4.

Each of the children have faced some challenges as they’ve developed, but having Patrick and Stacy has made a real difference in their lives.

“I think it’s important for every kid to grow up in a home with parents who love, and care, and support them,” Annaliese said.

“I know they come from tough places, but any little amount of love that we can show them while they’re with us, no matter how long they’re with us, is a blessing,” Patrick explained.

“There will be many challenges, it’s very trying, but it’s well worth it,” Stacy added.

For Stacy and Patrick the rewards of parenting kids in foster care far out weigh the challenges, and goes a long way to breaking the cycle of their pasts.

“So, they can grow up having like good role models, and just like parents that will love them no matter what and be there for them,” Annaliese explained.