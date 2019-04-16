Filed Under:Amazing Race, Becca Droz, Floyd Pierce, Team Fun, The Amazing Race


(CBS) – The world’s biggest game show returns this Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on CBS4 when The Amazing Race kicks off it’s 31st season in America. This season will feature teams made of past Racers — including two from Colorado — Survivor Castaways and Big Brother Houseguests traveling around the world in order to claim a $1,000,000 grand prize.

Back row: Rupert Boneham and Laura Boneham, Corinne Kaplan and Eliza Orlins, Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran, Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl, Colin Guinn and Christie Woods, Janelle Pierzina and Britney Haynes. Front row: Chris Hammons and Bret LaBelle, Becca Droz and Floyd Pierce, Phil Keoghan, Art Velez and JJ Carrell, Rachel Reilly and Elissa Reilly, Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo. (credit: Monty Brinton/CBS)

Phil Keoghan returns to hosting duties as the Racers visit Laos, Tokyo, Switzerland and more on the adventure of a lifetime.

Becca Droz and Floyd Pierce, friends from Boulder and Highlands Ranch, will be competing on the show for a second time. The first time around they called their team “Team Fun.”

