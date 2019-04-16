



– The world’s biggest game show returns this Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on CBS4 when The Amazing Race kicks off it’s 31st season in America. This season will feature teams made of past Racers — including two from Colorado — Survivor Castaways and Big Brother Houseguests traveling around the world in order to claim a $1,000,000 grand prize.

Phil Keoghan returns to hosting duties as the Racers visit Laos, Tokyo, Switzerland and more on the adventure of a lifetime.

Becca Droz and Floyd Pierce, friends from Boulder and Highlands Ranch, will be competing on the show for a second time. The first time around they called their team “Team Fun.”

Tune in this Wednesday at 8 PM, only on CBS.

RELATED: Phil Keoghan On New Season Of The Amazing Race: ‘I Don’t Know If You Could Have A Bigger Stage’