COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Homicide detectives are investigating the disappearance of a woman from Colorado Springs. Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department were asked to check the welfare of Jepsy Amaga Kallungi on April 4.

Patrol officers were unable to contact Kallungi and began investigating it as a missing person case. The same day, CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit took over the investigation. Since that time, detectives have been actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the apparent disappearance.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.