Filed Under:Colorado Springs News, Colorado Springs Police, Jepsy Kallungi, Missing Person

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Homicide detectives are investigating the disappearance of a woman from Colorado Springs. Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department were asked to check the welfare of Jepsy Amaga Kallungi on April 4.

Jepsy Kallungi (credit: Colorado Springs Police Department)

Patrol officers were unable to contact Kallungi and began investigating it as a missing person case. The same day, CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit took over the investigation. Since that time, detectives have been actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the apparent disappearance.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s