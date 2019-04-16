  • CBS4On Air

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Colorado police say a former city councilor and his wife stole more than $2.4 million worth of goods from a ski resort. The Aspen Times reported Monday that 51-year-old Derek Johnson and 48-year-old Kerri Johnson were charged Monday with felony theft of more than $1 million.

Aspen in February 2017 (credit: CBS)

The newspaper reports they also both face felony charges of burglary, cybercrime and conspiracy.

Authorities say the former Aspen city councilman and mayoral candidate stole and sold more than $2.4 million worth of skis, snowboards and other goods while working for 17 years at Aspen Skiing Company, which owns the resort in the city about 198 miles (319 kilometers) west of Denver.

The newspaper reports that the couple’s lawyer requested personal recognizance release but a judge set their bonds at $10,000 cash or surety.

