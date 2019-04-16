



– Voters in Denver can expect to find their ballots for next month’s election in their mailboxes this week. Some big issues on the ballot include mayor, city council and two initiatives. One thing voters won’t find this year — those blue voter information guides.

This year Denver Elections is trying to go green so all the information about measures and candidates is available online.

“If someone really wants a paper copy, they can go to any Denver recreation center or public library,” said Alton Dillard with Denver Elections.

And those who can’t get to those places, “All they have to do is call 311, option 8, to be taken to an election specialist and well pop on in the mail to them,” said Dillard.

Ballots need to be received by Denver Elections, not in the mail, by election day on May 7.

LINK: Denver Election