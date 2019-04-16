



— Former Broncos wide receiver DeMaryius Thomas has signed with the New England Patriots. Thomas was a free agent after being released by the Houston Texans.

Thomas spent the first eight years of his career in Denver. He was traded to the Texans after eight games last year and then tore his Achilles during his time in Houston.

Thomas has 688 receptions for 9330 yards and 62 touchdowns during his career.

His deal is for one season. It will be a reunion with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels who drafted Thomas back in 2010 when McDaniels was the head coach of the Broncos.

RELATED: Former Denver Bronco Demaryius Thomas Pleads Guilty To Careless Driving In Crash