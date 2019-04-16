Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Colorado News, Cory Gardner, Dan Baer, John Walsh

DENVER (AP) — Two more prominent Democrats have jumped into the crowded primary to challenge Republican Sen. Cory Gardner. Dan Baer is a former Obama administration official and head of Colorado’s Department of Higher Education.

He announced his campaign Monday night. On Tuesday morning former U.S. Attorney for Colorado John Walsh announced he’d run as well.

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., waits in the Senate Radio and TV Gallery office before he holds a press conference to discuss bipartisan action he is taking to put marijuana legislation into the hands of state lawmakers June 7, 2018. (credit: Sarah Silbiger/CQ Roll Call)

They join former State Sen. Mike Johnston, former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, university professor Stephany Rose Spaulding and others in the competition to take on Gardner.

Gardner is considered the most vulnerable Republican up for re-election in 2020.

That’s because Colorado has been steadily trending toward Democrats. The party won every statewide race in November.

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

