JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Columbine High School and several other schools in the Jeffco Public Schools district were placed on lockout Tuesday afternoon. What caused the lockouts has not been released.
Jeffco Public Schools said that in addition to Columbine and Leawood Elementary, all mountain schools were also placed on lockout. That means that it is business as usual inside the buildings but the entries and exits are restricted.
Saturday marks 20 years since gunmen killed 12 students and one teacher at Columbine High School.