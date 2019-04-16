JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Columbine High School and several other schools in the Jeffco Public Schools district were placed on lockout Tuesday afternoon. What caused the lockouts has not been released.

We have placed #ColumbineHighSchool, #LeawoodElementary, @bhelementaryco and all mountain schools on lockout. No further information at this time. Lockout means biz as usual inside buildings, entry/exit restricted. More on emergency procedures here: https://t.co/n6ogfznIp7 — Jeffco Public Schools (@JeffcoSchoolsCo) April 16, 2019

Jeffco Public Schools said that in addition to Columbine and Leawood Elementary, all mountain schools were also placed on lockout. That means that it is business as usual inside the buildings but the entries and exits are restricted.

To clarify, mountain schools include Evergreen High, Evergreen Middle, Conifer High, West Jeff Middle, West Jeff Elementary, Bergens, Wilmot Elementary, Marshdale Elementary, Elk Creek Elementary, Ralston Elementary, Rocky Mountain Academy, Parmalee Elementary. https://t.co/sJx76MHcMG — Jeffco Public Schools (@JeffcoSchoolsCo) April 16, 2019

Saturday marks 20 years since gunmen killed 12 students and one teacher at Columbine High School.