DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are hoping witnesses come forward with information about a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a teenager. Bryan DeHerrera, 16, was shot and killed last week.

The shooting happened about 9:20 a.m. April 11 near West Bar Val Wood Park, which is several blocks northwest of Interstate 25 and West Alameda Avenue.

DeHerrera was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police have not released a motive. There is a $2,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

There is no information about a suspect available at this time. If you have any information, please call police at 720-913-7867.