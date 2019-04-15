



The City of Denver is adding another fitness program to Red Rocks this year. The popular amphitheatre already hosts “Yoga on the Rocks” and “Barre on the Rocks.”

Officials say they are introducing “SnowShape Winter Sports Tune-up.”

“With SnowShape, we’re hoping winter sports fans will join us for a good workout, but with the addition of several social activities that highlight the camaraderie of Red Rocks and the slopes,” said Brian Kitts, Red Rocks spokesman.

SnowShape sessions are 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. on Sept. 21, 28, Oct. 5 and 12. A single session will cost $16.

Tickets for the programs this summer and fall go on sale April 27.