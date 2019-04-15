WATCH LIVECrews Fighting Huge Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral
DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver is adding another fitness program to Red Rocks this year. The popular amphitheatre already hosts “Yoga on the Rocks” and “Barre on the Rocks.”

(credit: CBS)

Officials say they are introducing “SnowShape Winter Sports Tune-up.”

“With SnowShape, we’re hoping winter sports fans will join us for a good workout, but with the addition of several social activities that highlight the camaraderie of Red Rocks and the slopes,” said Brian Kitts, Red Rocks spokesman.

SnowShape sessions are 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. on Sept. 21, 28, Oct. 5 and 12. A single session will cost $16.

Tickets for the programs this summer and fall go on sale April 27.

