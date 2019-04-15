



Denver police released details about the two arrests of a dean at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy. Court documents state the school’s principal who was threatened by Tushar Rae also experienced other moments of violence with the suspect.

Officials say the victim told them of an incident on March 1, 2019 when she and Rae went to a work function. The two later went to a bar where Rae shared marijuana edibles with another co-worker.

Rae and the woman then went to his home on Hannibal Street where she told authorities Rae became sad when she wanted to leave. She says he pulled out a semi-automatic handgun at her chest and then moved it to the side of her and shot.

Six days later, the victim told police she was on her way to another work function when she stopped at his home. The suspect was reportedly sad again. Court documents state the victim told Rae she had to leave, and he told her not to. He declined when she offered to bring him.

She reportedly walked to the front door, but he blocked her from leaving. Police say she then turned to leave through the garage, but he grabbed her arm. An argument followed, and the victim called 911.

When officers arrived, police say Rae let the woman leave.

More than a month later, on April 3, Rae sent a picture and text message to the woman saying he was on his way to the school and to meet him in his office.

Court documents state Rae pulled out a handgun, which police determined to be the same from the previous incidents, and set it on the desk. Behind a closed door, Rae reportedly told the victim “Try and f*&^ with me. You shouldn’t have said what you said. I don’t want to hurt you, I’m going to hurt all the people around you.”

Police say he threatened to shoot the knee caps off two other school administrators. Then they say Rae hid the gun in his waistband after students knocked on the door.

The school was placed on lockdown, but no one was hurt.

Rae was arrested at his home later that day without incident.

On Monday, he faced a judge for charges — possession of a weapon on school grounds and carrying a concealed weapon — related to the incident at the school.

He was then arrested on Friday on additional charges of false imprisonment and menacing.