Avs Prepare For Game 3, Perfect Position To Take Control Of Playoff SeriesJared Bednar didn’t hold back after his team was shutout by the Calgary Flames in Game 1. That put the Colorado Avalanche on track to take control of the series.

Marquez Throws 1-Hitter, Rockies Top SF 4-0, End 8-Game SkidGerman Marquez almost did more than merely end Colorado's losing streak. He came close to putting himself in the record book.

Rockies Shut Out Giants After 8-Game Losing StreakGerman Marquez of the Colorado Rockies has lost his no-hit bid on Evan Longoria's one-out single in the eighth inning at San Francisco

Tiger Woods Does It Again! He's Crowned Champion At The MastersCBS Sports has full coverage of Sunday's win.

UMass' Cale Makar Officially Joins Avs Following 'Tremendous Season'Fresh off a 2-1 overtime win in game two of their first round series with the Calgary Flames the Colorado Avalanche announced they have signed Cale Makar to an entry-level contract.

Avs Take Win Against Flames With OT Score By MacKinnonNathan MacKinnon came through in the clutch for the Colorado Avalanche — and again showed why he's one of the NHL's best players.