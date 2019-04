— Does Tax Day have you feeling the financial crunch? RetailMeNot has compiled a list of discounts and freebies available on April 15, 2019.

TAX DAY FREEBIES:

Amazon Restaurants: You don’t need to leave the couch for this deal. Get $7 off your first Amazon Restaurants order with code EAT7.

off your first Amazon Restaurants order with code EAT7. Applebee’s: Enjoy the Applebee’s April drink special, the Strawberry Dollarita with a Twizzler straw, for just $1 all month long.

all month long. Boston Market: Get the $10.40 Tax Day special from April 10 through April 15 . The special includes a half-chicken with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain beverage drink while supplies last.

Tax Day special from . The special includes a half-chicken with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain beverage drink while supplies last. Bruegger’s Bagels: Get the Big Bagel Bundle (13 New York–style bagels with two tubs of cream cheese) for $10.40 from April 10 through April 15 at Bruegger’s.

from at Bruegger’s. Cicis: Purchase a large drink, and get an adult buffet meal for $4.15 on Tax Day. Redeem the coupon here.

on Tax Day. Redeem the coupon here. DoorDash: Stay on the couch and get food delivered. DoorDash is offering $20 off on any order for new customers through April.

off on any order for new customers through April. Great American Cookies: Get a free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie on April 15 at Great American Cookies. No purchase required.

at Great American Cookies. No purchase required. Hardee’s: Celebrate Tax Day with one free sausage biscuit from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at participating locations. To get this deal, you need to say, “Made from scratch.”

at participating locations. To get this deal, you need to say, “Made from scratch.” Noodles & Company: Sign up for NoodlesREWARDS by April 9 and receive $4 off online and mobile orders of $10 or more from April 10 to April 15 .

and receive off online and mobile orders of or more from . Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Get a BOGO free entrée on April 15 when you mention that it’s Tax Day.

when you mention that it’s Tax Day. Seamless: Another great delivery option! New customers get a $25 Seamless credit through April.

Seamless credit through April. Schlotzsky’s: Order a medium drink and chips on April 15,and get The Original sandwich for free on April 15 at participating Schlotzsky’s Bakery Cafe locations.

at participating Schlotzsky’s Bakery Cafe locations. Smoothie King: Download the Smoothie King’s Healthy Rewards app, and score $2 off any 20-ounce.

Other retailers joining in on the Tax Day savings: