DENVER (CBS4)– State lawmakers will discuss rent control in Colorado as rent prices continue to skyrocket in some urban areas. The proposal is meant to cap rising rental prices.

In June 2018, the Denver Post reported the average rent for a 1 bedroom apartment was $1,050 and a 2 bedroom was more than $1,300.

The bill set to be introduced this week would repeal a law passed nearly 40 years ago that bans rent control.

It would also allow local governments to enforce measures to stabilize rent increases.

