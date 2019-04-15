DENVER (CBS4) – Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar scored in his NHL debut on Monday night. Makar scored the third goal of the game for the Colorado Avalanche to give them a 3-0 lead in the 1st period.

Makar, who just finished his sophomore season at UMass, was drafted by the Avalanche with the 4th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Nathan MacKinnon scored the first two goals of the game.

Makar has had a whirlwind last few days. On Thursday Makar played at the NCAA’s Frozen Four as his UMass Minutemen defeated the Denver Pioneers 4-3 in overtime. Then on Friday Makar was awarded the Hobey Baker Award, given to the nation’s best hockey player.

On Saturday his Minuteman lost in the NCAA championship game to Minnesota-Duluth. Makar then signed with the Avalanche on Sunday, and joined the team for morning skate Monday at the Pepsi Center before playing in his first NHL game.

The Avalanche and Calgary Flames best-of-seven series is currently tied 1-1.