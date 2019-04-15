



– Business owners affected by the weekend closure along a stretch of Interstate 70 are relieved the highway reopened on Monday making it easier for customers to access their retail store. The closure is part of the Central 70 Project.

“This weekend could be a little nerve-racking because if I-70 is closed that’s a very big deal to our flow,” Tony Wilson recalled saying to his co-owner of Rare Finds Warehouse. “Overall, we were scared but always optimistic because that’s the healthiest way to live.”

Wilson was out of town scouting new pieces for his store, which sells furniture made from items all over the world. They were worried the closure would motivate customers to stay home during their busiest part of the week.

“We count on weekends, without question, it’s enormous to us,” he said.

His staff made maps to help people find a way to the store regardless of what part of town they were traveling from to the store. He also offered discounts on all items to incentivize customers to visit over the weekend. He expects to see the usual traffic on weekdays once the interstate reopens Monday morning.

“I would expect it to go back to business as usual,” Wilson said.

He is expecting shipments by truck to arrive this week so the re-opening of I-70 could not come soon enough for the business. The closure began Friday night along I-70 between Colorado Blvd. and I-270. Wilson is pleased with how business turned out during this closure but knows this is just the beginning, as the Central I-70 project will bring on more closures and detours.

“I do believe there is a chance it could hurt us at times,” he said.

Wilson says the impact of the I-70 construction was part of the motivation for a second location they are planning because of the challenge they will face at their first store. But he’s glad the first closure did not set them back as much as he initially thought.

“It could have been much worse, in fact it turned out quite well,” he said.

More information on the Central 70 Project can be found at central70.codot.gov.