By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver area will be even warmer on Monday compared to Sunday when the city officially reached 66 degrees.

High temperatures in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Monday. It will be the warmest day in a week along the Front Range.

It will also be quite mild elsewhere in the state with 60s and 70s on the western slope and eastern plains. Most mountain towns will also reach the 50s leading to considerable melting snow.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be slightly cooler ahead of a storm system that will impact much of Colorado on Wednesday. The mountains will see scattered snow showers while lower elevations have a chance for rain. In the Denver metro area we’ll likely see more wind than wind with gusts up to 45 mph.

Then after a slight chance for a rain/snow mix along the Front Range Thursday morning (with no accumulation), dry and warm weather will return for Friday.

Ashton Altieri

