Denver News


DENVER (CBS4)– Ballots for the Denver city elections went into the mail on Monday. Voters have some big decisions to make with this election.

Denver voters will be choosing the next mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Michael Hancock is running for his third term as mayor. He faces five challengers.

Also on the ballot, Denver’s controversial “Right to Rest” bill or Initiative 300 which would allow urban camping. There’s also another initiative on whether to legalize psychedelic mushrooms.

Ballots need to be in by election day on May 7.

