WATCH LIVECrews Fighting Huge Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral
Filed Under:Callan Hyatt, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Poaching

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department says a 19-year-old man has been fined $20,000 for illegally killing and abandoning a bull moose last November.

The agency says Callan Hyatt, of Broomfield, pleaded guilty last week to five misdemeanor wildlife violations: hunting in a careless manner, failing to locate wounded game, failing to dress wildlife, illegal possession of wildlife and hunting without a license.

In addition, Hyatt faces the possibility of being banned from hunting and fishing for up to five years in 47 states.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Hearings Examiner will determine any suspensions.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s