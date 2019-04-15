



Spring is in the air, and that means Coloradans are spotting bison calves across the Denver metro area. One CBS4 YouReporter spotted a “red dog” in the herd on the Buffalo Overlook on Interstate 70.

Experts who care for that herd tell CBS4 there are 32 breeding adult bison, 20 of which are pregnant right now.

Calves are typically born from late March through May, according to the National Park Service. Male bison, also known as bulls, weigh up to 2,000 pounds and are 6 feet tall. Females, known as cows, can weigh up to 1,000 pounds and stand 4-5 feet tall.

They can live up to 20 years old.

Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge officials also are aware of a bison calf in the herd near Commerce City. They had to close 72nd Avenue briefly Monday west of Havana Street because of the herd. It was later lifted.

The road closure has been lifted. Remember to give our growing bison herd plenty of space — Rocky Mountain Arsenal NWR (@USFWSRMA_Alert) April 15, 2019

As spring blooms new beginnings across the state, wildlife experts ask the public to remember to give wildlife space and to not bother calves or their families.