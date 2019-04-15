DENVER (CBS4)– Jared Bednar didn’t hold back after his team was shutout by the Calgary Flames in Game 1. That put the Colorado Avalanche on track to take control of the series.

“I basically started juggling lines halfway through the game because I didn’t feel like guys were contributing as much as they should of,” Bednar said.

Game 1 was actually a much closer game than the score indicates. It was a 4-0 shutout that felt more like a 2–0 game. The disappointing piece is that the Avs could have won that one. Bednar was frustrated, not because of a lack of competitive play, but instead, for a lack of effort..

“I just didn’t think we did enough to win the hockey game at the end of the day. There was more than a handful of players that I wasn’t happy with. We were just not as competitive as we needed to be against the Flames in order to win,” Bednar said.

The team heard Bednar’s message loud and clear and responded in Game 2 with:

A shorthanded goal.

A late-game equalizer to force overtime.

And an overtime winner from Nathan Mackinnon to tie the series at one-game apiece.

“Definitely Game 2 we brought it from the drop. The guys did a fantastic job,” Bednar said.

With the next two games to be played at Pepsi center, the comeback in Game 2 puts Colorado in the perfect position to take control of the series.

“We feel really confident. We just wanted to get the split in Canada. Any team that doesn’t have home ice wants to get that split.” Nathan Mackinnon said.

The Colorado Avalanche host the Calgary Flames at Pepsi Center in Game 3 on Monday, April 15 at 8 p.m. and Game 4 on Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m.