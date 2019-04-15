WATCH LIVECrews Fighting Huge Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral
Filed Under:Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will make his NHL debut in Game 3 against Calgary, his favorite childhood team. Makar signed a three-year deal with Colorado on Sunday — a day after Massachusetts lost in the Frozen Four championship game.

The 20-year-old will step in for injured defenseman Samuel Girard.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – APRIL 11: Cale Makar #16 of the Massachusetts Minutemen takes the puck as Jarid Lukosevicius #14 of the Denver Pioneers defends during the semifinals of the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four at KeyBank Center on April 11, 2019 in Buffalo, New York.The Massachusetts Minutemen defeated the Denver Pioneers 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Colorado-Calgary series is tied going into Monday’s game.

Growing up in Calgary, Makar and his family were big Flames fans. He joked they’re “fully Avs converted now.”

Makar had 49 points for UMass and won the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as college hockey’s top player. He practiced Monday morning and impressed his new Avalanche teammates. All-Star forward Nathan MacKinnon said Makar is “so smooth and so agile. You can kind of tell why he was so dominant in college.”

