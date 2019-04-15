ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies surrounded a home in Adams County early Monday morning for a barricaded suspect with a gun. The police response prompted some schools to be placed in lockout status.

Deputies rushed to the home at 8828 Lowell Blvd. before 9 a.m. When they arrived, they surrounded the home where the barricaded gunman was inside.

Barricaded gunman at 8828 Lowell Boulevard. Media can stage at the north west corner of 88th and Lowell. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) April 15, 2019

Deputies shut down 88th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard during the barricade situation.

88th Ave and Lowell is shut down. Please use Grove or Federal for north and south bound traffic. use 84th Ave or 92nd Ave for east and west bound traffic. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) April 15, 2019

At least one man and one woman came out of the home with their hands up and were placed in handcuffs. They were taken into custody and placed in Adams County Sheriff’s Office cruisers.

It was unclear whether there were any hostages involved in the barricade situation. Adams County told CBS4 that a total of five people were arrested.

The three schools impacted were Shaw Heights Middle School, Flynn Elementary and Mesa Elementary. The lockouts were lifted shortly after the situation ended.