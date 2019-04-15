Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is moving forward with plans to revamp the 16th Street Mall. The city wants to move buses to the middle of the mall and make the surrounding pedestrian areas wider.
The environmental assessment of the project was posted online Monday. That is required before the city can use federal funds.
Public comment is welcomed on the plan.