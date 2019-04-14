BREAKINGTiger Woods Does It Again! He Wins 2019 Masters
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PM2019 Masters Golf Tournament/Encore presentation of the final round
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Public Schools, Aurora West College Preparatory Academy, Tushar Rae


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police arrested the dean of an Aurora high school again — just days after allegedly threatening his school principal with a gun.

Tushar Rae (credit: Denver Police)

Tushar Rae was arrested on Friday on suspicion of menacing and false imprisonment. Denver police say the two arrests are not related.

The threat on Wednesday prompted a large scale police response and a full lockdown of the school. No one was hurt.

Online police records show Tushar Rae, one of the Deans of Instruction at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy faces two charges for Wednesday’s incident – possession of a weapon on school grounds, a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s