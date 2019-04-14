



Police arrested the dean of an Aurora high school again — just days after allegedly threatening his school principal with a gun.

Tushar Rae was arrested on Friday on suspicion of menacing and false imprisonment. Denver police say the two arrests are not related.

The threat on Wednesday prompted a large scale police response and a full lockdown of the school. No one was hurt.

Online police records show Tushar Rae, one of the Deans of Instruction at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy faces two charges for Wednesday’s incident – possession of a weapon on school grounds, a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor.