SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — German Marquez of the Colorado Rockies has lost his no-hit bid on Evan Longoria’s one-out single in the eighth inning at San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 14: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies hits a three run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park on April 14, 2019 in San Francisco, California. The Colorado Rockies defeated the San Francisco Giants 4-0. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
After Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado made a nifty play on a hard one-hopper by Brandon Crawford to begin the eighth Sunday, Longoria followed by grounding a single past Arenado’s dive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 14: German Marquez #48 of the Colorado Rockies is congratulated by Tony Wolters #14 after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 14, 2019 in San Francisco, California. The Colorado Rockies defeated the San Francisco Giants 4-0. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
The Giants had only one runner until Longoria’s hit.
The 24-year-old Marquez is making his second start since signing a $43 million, five-year contract.
Colorado leads 4-0.