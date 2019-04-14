BREAKINGTiger Woods Does It Again! He Wins 2019 Masters
(credit: CBS)


DENVER (CBS4) – Rival gangs, activists and concerned community members are coming together to stop gun violence around Denver. Hundreds gathered at City Park Sunday in what organizers say was a historic picnic gathering called “Heal the Hood.”

Lumumba Sayers, founder of the nonprofit “Heavy Hands Heavy Hearts,” helped to organize the event.

LINKS: Heavy Hands Heavy Heart Center Facebook Page | Heavy Hands Heavy Heart

