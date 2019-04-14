DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Processing LLC has recalled nearly 14,000 pounds of raw pork and beef products. Officials say the products were produced “without the benefit of federal inspection.”

The food items were produced on April 9, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing “ Pork Sirloin Boneless Chop ” with “Sell By 04.18.19,” lot code 099, case code 60047, and all time stamps after 14:30.

” with “Sell By 04.18.19,” lot code 099, case code 60047, and all time stamps after 14:30. Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing “ Pork Boneless Loin Top Loin Roast ” with “Sell By 04.18.19,” lot code 099, case code 60105, and all time stamps after 14:30.

” with “Sell By 04.18.19,” lot code 099, case code 60105, and all time stamps after 14:30. Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing “ Diced Pork Super Value Pack ” with “Sell By 04.18.19,” lot code 099, case code 06385, and all time stamps after 14:30.

” with “Sell By 04.18.19,” lot code 099, case code 06385, and all time stamps after 14:30. Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing “ Pork Loin Boneless Chop ” with “Sell By 04.18.19,” lot code 099, case code 60063, and all time stamps after 14:30.

” with “Sell By 04.18.19,” lot code 099, case code 60063, and all time stamps after 14:30. Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing “ Pork Loin Boneless Chops Family Pack ” with “Sell By 04.18.19,” lot code 099, case code 19498, and all time stamps after 14:30.

” with “Sell By 04.18.19,” lot code 099, case code 19498, and all time stamps after 14:30. Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing “ U.S.D.A. Choice Beef Chuck Pot Roast Boneless ” with sell by date “0418,” lot code 099, case code 69481, and all time stamps after 14:30.

” with sell by date “0418,” lot code 099, case code 69481, and all time stamps after 14:30. Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing “U.S.D.A. Choice Beef Top Round London Broil” with sell by date “0418,” lot code 099, case code 69479, and all time stamps after 14:30.

The packages under recall have the number “EST. 6250” within the USDA mark of inspection on the case label. The items should not be eaten, and may be returned to the grocery store in which they were purchased.

The items were shipped to stores in Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses from the products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Adam Williamson, Consumer Affairs Manager – Liaison, Denver Processing LLC, at (303) 778-3168.