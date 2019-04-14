



Closing day at Steamboat Resort included wild costumes, some huge wipe outs and plenty of community spirit on Sunday. CBS4’s Matt Kroschel joined other media representatives to serve as judges for the annual crowd favorite pond skimming event.

Dozens of brave skiers and snowboarders tackled a jump which carried them into and across the icy waters at the base of the mountain. The event helped put a bow on the 2018/19 ski season at the resort.

Steamboat ended the season with 341.75 inches at mid mountain and an impressive 422 inches at the summit, with a season ending storm that dropped two feet of snow at the top of the mountain in the final four days.

“It’s extremely fun. It’s exhilarating everyone’s there screaming and having a good time,” participant Sean Corrign told CBS4.

Hundreds gathered to watch the mayhem on the hill.

“It’s fun seeing everybody hanging out with friends and having a good time,” Corrign added.

RELATED: Steamboat Ski Resort Welcoming New, Faster Gondolas Next Fall

Steamboat is set to begin some gondola improvements this summer, but it’s never too early to think about the 19/20 winter season which starts early this year at the boat — on Friday, Nov. 22.

Echo Mountain, Beaver Creek and Aspen Highlands also closed Sunday.