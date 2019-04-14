



Cafe Brazil

– In search of a new favorite Brazilian spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Brazilian restaurants around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

Topping the list is Cafe Brazil. Located at 4408 Lowell Blvd., the Brazilian and Latin American spot is the highest rated Brazilian restaurant in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 352 reviews on Yelp.

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Next up is LoDo’s Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, situated at 1513 Wynkoop Street. With four stars out of 690 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and Brazilian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Texas de Brazil

Stapleton’s Texas de Brazil, located at 8390 Northfield Blvd., Suite #1800, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse, venues and event space and Brazilian spot four stars out of 467 reviews.

Five On Black

Five On Black, a Brazilian spot that offers fast food and more in Central Business District, is another go-to, with four stars out of 194 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1617-A California St. to see for yourself.

Article provided by Hoodline.