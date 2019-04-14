BREAKINGTiger Woods Does It Again! He Wins 2019 Masters
AURORA, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — Police in Aurora are investigating a body found inside a burned car. Police say residents reported the car fire early Sunday morning near East 58th Avenue and North Flanders Street.

Once the fire was put out, officers found a body inside the car.

Police say the body was not immediately identifiable, and the death is considered suspicious.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the remains.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department’s major crimes and homicide unit.

Aurora Police is asking anyone with information about this case to contact Agent Frederickson with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6106.

Comments
  1. Robert Chase says:
    April 14, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    Aurora is not “suburban Denver”!

