



The City of Longmont is asking for the public’s help as it expands one of its city wide art projects. Since 2011, Longmont officials have been allowing artists to paint electrical boxes around the city.

“Longmont’s art scene is so proactive, they engage the community. They’re always putting the call out for people, always inviting artists to try out. They’re always promoting it,” said artist Tif Choate.

Friday night, the city held an open house for artists to show off their designs for the next round of electrical boxes to be painted. City residents will decide which designs will win.

“You never know where they’re going to be, so you can be driving through the city and be like ‘There’s one, there’s one.’ So, you’re surprised when you see it,” said Paul Meese, chair for Art in Public Places for the City of Longmont.

Meese says this has become one of the city’s most popular art programs, and the artists who win will be compensated for their time.

“We’ve been very happy as the collection has grown. We’re at almost 50 boxes across the city, so it’s really a neat program, and it just continues to grow and do well,” said Meese.

Voting is now open to Longmont residents.