LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in northern Colorado arrested three men on felony drug charges and confiscated 10 pounds of methamphetamine. The arrests, authorities say, come after an investigation which started more than a year ago.

Authorities say they received a tip about illegal drug activity which led investigators to Mexico and California. After three men sold meth to undercover agents, investigators arrested one man, Richard Henson, 56, on Jan. 4.

Henson was released the same day after posting bond, which was set at $5,000.

More than a month later, investigators served search warrants to two homes in Fort Collins which yielded in the arrests of Edgar Gonzalez-Macias, 31, and Jose Gonzalez-Macias, 34. Edgar was booked on a $10,000 bond and was released the day after his arrest. Jose was booked on a $7,500 bond and was released two days after his arrest.

On March, authorities searched a third home, in Loveland, where they found 10 pounds of meth and five handguns. The street value of the drug was estimated to be about $60,000.

Both Edgar and Jose did not show up for a court appearance, leaving investigators to believe they fled to Mexico.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jose and/or Edgar Gonzalez-Macias is asked to call the NCDTF Tip Line at 970-416-2560 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.