By Dave Aguilera

Denver (CBS)- We are looking at a split weekend. One side cloudy and one side sunny. Two systems are working on the start of our weekend. A small disturbance pulling into Colorado from Salt Lake City and another much larger storm system over Texas are teaming up to produce clouds, fog and a few snow showers over the region.

(credit: CBS)

Friday night snow totals across the Front Range were averaging from a quarter of an inch to just under 2 inches of snow.

(credit: CBS)

As both of these systems track east of the Rockies there will be a few snow showers in the mountains along with snow or a rain/snow mix across the eastern plains during the day on Saturday.

(credit: CBS)

Sunday will see clearing skies and warming trend across eastern Colorado. The mountains will see another shot of snow Sunday evening into Monday with a few inches expected.

 

Dave Aguilera

