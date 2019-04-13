Denver (CBS)- We are looking at a split weekend. One side cloudy and one side sunny. Two systems are working on the start of our weekend. A small disturbance pulling into Colorado from Salt Lake City and another much larger storm system over Texas are teaming up to produce clouds, fog and a few snow showers over the region.

Friday night snow totals across the Front Range were averaging from a quarter of an inch to just under 2 inches of snow.

As both of these systems track east of the Rockies there will be a few snow showers in the mountains along with snow or a rain/snow mix across the eastern plains during the day on Saturday.

Sunday will see clearing skies and warming trend across eastern Colorado. The mountains will see another shot of snow Sunday evening into Monday with a few inches expected.