Filed Under:Denver Police, Ellis Elementary, Swastika

DENVER (CBS4)– Police are searching for the suspects responsible for burning a swastika onto the playground of Ellis Elementary School. New surveillance images were released in hopes someone may recognize the suspects.

(credit: Denver Police)

Investigators were at the school on Tuesday. Ellis Elementary is located on South Dahlia Street in Denver.

(credit: CBS)

The principal told CBS4 the school condemns hate speech and that no students witnesses it.

(credit: CBS)

Police say in the surveillance video, one of the suspects is seen carrying a gas can to the crime scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s