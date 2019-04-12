DENVER (CBS4)– Police are searching for the suspects responsible for burning a swastika onto the playground of Ellis Elementary School. New surveillance images were released in hopes someone may recognize the suspects.

Investigators were at the school on Tuesday. Ellis Elementary is located on South Dahlia Street in Denver.

The principal told CBS4 the school condemns hate speech and that no students witnesses it.

Police say in the surveillance video, one of the suspects is seen carrying a gas can to the crime scene.