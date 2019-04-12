



— Independent record retailers have a special day where they sell a limited edition of certain types of vinyl LPs. It’s called Record Store Day and it’s on Saturday, April 13.

“National Record Store Day began as an insider’s record club, it has become a phenomenon drawing tens of thousands nationwide to their local independent record stores to experience a bit of the magic that these institutions trade in year in and year out,” the web site for Denver’s Twist and Shout states.

A special KBCO Studio C record called “Groove Show” will be available at Twist And Shout starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The record features artists including Widespread Panic and Blues Traveler. There will only be about 500 available, according to KBCO’s Brett Saunders.

Proceeds from the record’s sale will benefit Take Note Colorado.

Take Note Colorado is a statewide initiative to provide access to musical instruments and instruction to every K-12 student in Colorado who is interested in learning to play.